Near 80° Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early morning temperatures in the 50s in Las Vegas give way to 60s after 8:00 a.m. and 70s after 10:00 a.m. thanks to a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday afternoon approaches 80° and we'll enjoy light winds at 5-10 mph with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday night drops to the low 50s and north breezes will pick up to 10-15 mph late.

Wednesday is sunny and breezy (northeast winds 15-25 mph) with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday sees partly-to-mostly cloudy weather with readings near 50° at sunrise and in the low 70s in the afternoon. North and northeast breezes linger at 10-20 mph most of the day.

Friday is partly cloudy and in the mid 70s as northeast breezes continue at 10-20 mph.

The weekend ahead sees partly cloudy conditions; Saturday hits 76° with gusts of 10-15 mph and Sunday brings 70° alongside increased southwest gusts of 20-25 mph.

Next week is cooler: highs dip to the mid 60s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A jump back to the low 70s is expected next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The UV index is "high" at midday (sunburn happens in 30 minutes) and "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high to high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as calm conditions continue, and "good" tomorrow as north breezes sweep particle pollution out of the valley.