National Weather Service issues Lake Wind Advisory, gusts up to 40 mph possible

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Lake Wind Advisory near Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

This advisory was also announced around the same time Lake Mead officials warned visitors of flash flood warnings as well.

The advisory started Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. It is expected to end around 5 p.m. according to NWS.

The weather service says that north winds can reach up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

"Strong winds and rough waves between 1 and 3 feet on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions for small craft," NWS said. "Choppy waves expected on Lake Mead. Periods of blowing dust will also be possible."

Officials say a cold front will push through the area overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strongest winds are expected during the morning hours, and lessening through the afternoon.