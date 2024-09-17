Much Cooler, Winds Relax

LAS VEGAS — It's much cooler as breezes linger through sunrise around Southern Nevada. We're starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s in Las Vegas, the coolest since mid-May, and more than 10° cooler than yesterday morning. Highs remain in the low 80s this afternoon, and it will be sunny and calm. Low-and-mid 80s stick with us through Friday as a series of upper level low pressure systems cross the West. We expect a 10% chance of showers with thunder on Thursday, and a 20% chance on Friday. Lows at night the rest of the week will be in the low-to-mid 60s. We're due for a warm-up this weekend; highs hit the low 90s Saturday and the mid 90s Sunday, which is ironically the beginning of Fall. Mid 90s look likely through next week, so a warm finish to September looms.