Much Cooler, Wind Advisory

LAS VEGAS — Highs will be in the 80s for the first time in 118 days, since May 21st. Las Vegas expects 83°, which is 12° below-average for the date. Southwest gusts reach 30 mph this morning and 35 mph the rest of today, as well as tonight. Winds are expected to relax tomorrow. Lows tonight will be much cooler, near 60° in Las Vegas. Highs remain in the low-to-mid 80s the rest of the week as a series of upper level low pressure systems swirl across the West. We expect a 30% chance of showers with thunder on Thursday. Lows at night the rest of the week will be in the low-to-mid 60s. We're due for a warm-up this weekend; highs hit the low 90s Saturday and the mid 90