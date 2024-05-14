Mostly Sunny with 90s This Week

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. Another hot day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s. The 90s will stay with us through the work week. The weekend will still be hot and the winds will be picking up with gusts around 25-30 mph. Lighter winds by Monday with highs in the 90s. Lows this week will be mild in the 60s and 70s.