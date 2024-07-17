Mostly Sunny Wednesday ahead of rain chances Thursday in Las Vegas

Temperatures will warm to about 5 degrees above seasonable averages Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. Cloud cover will increase later this afternoon and evening with a possibility of isolated showers. Rain chances increase through the next few days with isolated thunderstorms on deck for Thursday evening in the city. Temperatures continue to warm through the weekend to 114 which is about 10 degrees above normal. The National Weather Service has issued several Excessive Heat Advisories for this warmup in the region.