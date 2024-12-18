Watch Now
Mostly Sunny. Mild for December. Above-Average Highs Continue Through Christmas.

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Wednesday, December 18
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A cool morning in the 40s with a few high clouds but mainly clear conditions. Highs in the mid 60s today with some gusts of 10-15 mph, favoring the north half of the Las Vegas valley.

Lows tonight dip to the mid 40s in Las Vegas, but low 40s elsewhere.

Mid 60s (about 10° above-average) continue the rest of the week, this weekend, and early next week, including Christmas Eve. There may be a few light showers as we navigate Christmas Eve day and night. Lows remain in the 40s. North breezes at 10-20 mph should bring mostly sunny conditions for Christmas Day, alongside highs in the low 60s.

