Mostly Sunny Forecast the Rest of the Week with Mild Afternoons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dry week without much wind continues for Las Vegas.

Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the mid 40s in Las Vegas. Daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s, which is above-average.

The sky is mostly sunny today through the foreseeable future. Gusts in Las Vegas remain capped at 5 to 10 mph each day. Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts!

Northwest breezes at 10-20 mph on Monday and Tuesday will drop highs to the upper 50s, and lows at night fall to the upper 30s.

A slight bounce back to the low 60s is expected the rest of next week, so quiet weather is likely through at least mid-December.