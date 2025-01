Clear and cold tonight with lows in the 30s. Mostly sunny, cool and breezy this weekend as another system moves in on Saturday, but the winds won't be as strong as earlier in the week. It'll still be breezy early next week. Highs will reach into the 50s this weekend through midweek and milder temperatures later in the week.

Wind Advisory for the Colorado River Valley: Saturday 9am until Sunday 4 pm. North winds 20-30 Gusts 40-50 mph.