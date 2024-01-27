Mostly clear and cool overnight. Mostly sunny and warm this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The warm and dry weather will continue through next week. Chance of rain returns to the region by Thursday and will last until Friday.
Mostly Sunny and Warm Weekend
Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Friday, January 26
Posted at 11:48 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 02:48:18-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.