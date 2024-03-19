Mostly Sunny and Mild Tomorrow

Mostly sunny in Las Vegas tomorrow. Isolated showers around the region as an area of low pressure is to our south. The low will head east late tomorrow and by Wednesday high pressure builds back in. Warm and dry starting on Wednesday and that will continue through the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy on Saturday with next system approaching from the northwest. Cooler Sunday and Monday with temperatures reaching into the 60s and low 70s.