Mostly Sunny and Mild Today

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts in the upper 40s and low 50s with 5-10 mph breezes and sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 60s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and light south breezes at 5-10 mph. This evening dips through the 50s, with lows late tonight in the upper 40s. Wednesday is a bit breezy with afternoon gusts of 20 mph, increasing clouds late in the day, and highs back in the upper 60s. A few raindrops are possible Wednesday night through Thursday, with the chance in Las Vegas pegged at 20%. Highs Thursday dip to the mid 60s with a mix of clouds and partial sun alongside those isolated showers. Gusts Thursday will be limited to 15 mph. North gusts pick up as the system departs on Friday, so plan on 15-25 mph winds in Las Vegas with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s. The weekend looks great; mid 60s Saturday and 70° Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and gusts capped at 15 mph. Early next week on Monday will be breezy (southwest gusts 25 mph) but milder (low 70s) as clouds increase, but no rain chances are expected. Nighttime lows remain in the 40s this week but elevate to the low 50s early next week.