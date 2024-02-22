Mostly Sunny and Calm

LAS VEGAS — Thursday looks nice in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas starts in the 40s with a mainly clear sky and light winds. Highs reach the mid 60s this afternoon with northeast breezes at 5-10 mph. Lows late tonight drop back to the mid 40s under a mainly clear sky.

Expect upper 60s Friday and Saturday with low 70s Sunday, all under a mix of clouds and partial sun. Friday sees northeast breezes at 10-15 mph, Saturday looks calm, and on Sunday south winds pick back up to 10-15 mph. Nighttime lows Friday through the weekend will be near 50° on account of increased clouds.

A weather system in the Pacific Ocean crosses California and the Desert Southwest early next week, bringing a round of strong winds to Las Vegas Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday, with southwest gusts of 30-35 mph. Rain chances pick up to 20% in Southern Nevada on Monday and Tuesday (most likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, as we see it now) although amounts look light. A few inches of snow will fall in the Spring Mountains. North winds at 10-15 mph return Wednesday and bring chilly sunshine; Las Vegas starts near 40° and only climbs to the upper 50s then.