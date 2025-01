Clear and very cold tonight with lows in the 30s. High pressure will keep our weather quiet. Mostly sunny, cool and a bit breezy at times tomorrow. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds Thursday and Friday. Breezy and cooler this weekend with highs in the low 50s as a trough sits overhead. It'll still be breezy on Monday (MLK Day) and highs will be below average.

Wind Advisory for the Colorado River Valley: Until Wednesday 4 pm. North winds 20-30 Gusts 40-50 mph.