Mostly Cloudy Today, Breezy Tonight and Tomorrow.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning with high clouds that will thicken as Friday wears on. Light winds at 5-10 mph are expected today. Highs reach the low-to-mid 60s today, in spite of the overcast sky.

Southwest gusts to 20 mph develop by midnight, and northwest gusts to 20 mph are expected through Saturday morning. The most prevalent winds will occur across the north half of the Las Vegas valley, with less of a breeze in south valley neighborhoods. Highs are near 60° this weekend with a mix of sun and partly cloudy conditions.

Nighttime and early morning readings remain in the low 40s through the weekend into next week.

Next week sees additional north winds on Tuesday and Wednesday (gusts 25 mph) that will drop daytime highs to the upper 50s.

No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks in Southern Nevada.

While the eastern half of the country deals with much colder-than-average weather this month, Las Vegas and the rest of the West remain above-average, so highs will remain in the low-and-mid 60s most days.