More Wind and Cool Temps on the Way

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 60s. Breezy and warm tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. More wind on Thursday as trough approaches with gusts around 30 mph (SW) and 35 mph (N) on Friday. A big drop in temperatures as trough deepens over our region. Highs will reach only into the upper 60s, so it'll feel more like Fall. Chance of showers on Friday and Saturday. High temps in the 70s this weekend.