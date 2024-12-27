More sunshine and warm temps on tap Friday and through the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If it weren't for our chilly mornings it certainly wouldn't feel like late December these next few days. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 60s for your Finally Friday around Southern Nevada, and temps in the mid to upper 60s for the last weekend of 2024.

We expect to stay dry through rest of the weekend and into the first part of 2025, however we are going to see temps closer to seasonal norms by New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

If you have plans to head out and watch the spectacular New Year's fireworks show on the Strip, be sure to dress warm—it'll be around 45 degrees by midnight, and cooling off to 38 or 39 overnight into New Year's Day.

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend!