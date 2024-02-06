More Rain Tomorrow

Rain winding down tonight in the Las Vegas Valley. More widespread by tomorrow morning, then showers by the afternoon hours with a slight chance of a few thunderstorms. Breezy and chilly with highs only reaching into the low to mid 50s. We'll have waves of precipitation as the area of low pressure stays overhead. 0.50"-1.00" of amounts of rainfall by the end of the work week. Looks nice and dry by the weekend.