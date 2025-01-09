More North Winds on Thursday

A short break from the strong winds tonight. More north winds back in the region tomorrow as another area of low pressure dives in with wind gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day. A Wind Advisory will be in effect 6 am Thursday through midnight for the Colorado River Valley. Gusts up to 45 mph expected. Less wind by Friday as the area of low pressure will shifts off to the east. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.