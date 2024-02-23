More Clouds Than Sun Through the Weekend

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts in the 40s with high clouds and calm winds. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph will combine with thicker high clouds this afternoon to give our high of 67° a slightly cool feel. We'll drop to the upper 40s Friday night with a continued mostly cloudy sky as breezes relax.

Expect upper 60s Saturday with calm conditions and low 70s Sunday as southeast breezes blow at 5-15 mph, all under a mix of clouds and partial sun. Nighttime lows this weekend will be in the low 50s on account of increased clouds.

A weather system in the Pacific Ocean crosses California and the Desert Southwest early next week, bringing a round of southwest winds to Las Vegas Monday and Monday night (gusts 30-35 mph) before a cold front shifts breezes on Tuesday to the west and northwest (gusts 20 mph). Rain chances are 10% on Monday and 20% on Tuesday. Highs Monday in the valley return to 70°, but drop to near 60° Tuesday and Wednesday. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph return Wednesday to Las Vegas, and in spite of a small 10% rain chance, we'll see more sun than clouds. Thursday brings mid 60s and southeast breezes at 10-20 mph.

Monday brings a mix of rain and snow to the Spring Mountains, while Tuesday sees mainly light snow; each day features 30 mph gusts.