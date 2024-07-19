Monsoonal moisture sticks around

We'll continue to track a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon in the Las Vega Valley, although that precipitation is set to be less widespread and more spotty compared to Thursday and Saturday will be dry.

Temperatures will warm over the next few days with a high of 112 Friday and 114 over the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County and southern Nye County will expire Sunday.

Monsoonal activity returns Sunday and we'll maintain a chance of showers with isolated t-storms as we push into the work week.