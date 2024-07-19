Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Monsoonal moisture sticks around

Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 19, 2024

We'll continue to track a chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon in the Las Vega Valley, although that precipitation is set to be less widespread and more spotty compared to Thursday and Saturday will be dry.

Temperatures will warm over the next few days with a high of 112 Friday and 114 over the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning for Clark County and southern Nye County will expire Sunday.

Monsoonal activity returns Sunday and we'll maintain a chance of showers with isolated t-storms as we push into the work week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018