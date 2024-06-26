Monsoonal moisture hit Las Vegas Tuesday! Dry and hot tomorrow

A little bit of active weather popped up in Clark County Tuesday as part of a larger moisture-heavy system that's been hitting the southwest.

We saw a handful of isolated showers and some t-storms which dropped some sprinkles in the metro area, and some spots with heavier rain south of Henderson and on I-94 towards Indian Springs. Later this evening, those showers thin out leaving behind mostly clear and dry skies for our Wednesday.

Hot weather with above normal temperatures will carry us through the weekend and into the first week of July. Breezy afternoons will also remain a factor in your forecast.