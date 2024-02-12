Watch Now
Monday: Sunny, Calm, Cool

Channel 13 Weather Forecast for February 12
Posted at 5:26 AM, Feb 12, 2024
LAS VEGAS — The sunny and chilly weather from Super Bowl Sunday carries into the start of the week. Temperatures in the 30s at sunrise will climb to the mid-and-upper 50s this afternoon as light northeast breezes blow at 5-10 mph. Temperatures drop into the 40s this evening with lows in the upper 30s late tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

Partly cloudy and dry and calm on Tuesday, with upper 30s at sunrise followed by our first 60° day in almost two weeks. Valentine's Day on Wednesday offers a mostly sunny sky, light breezes, and 40s early with low 60s later. Thicker clouds on Thursday yield a 10% chance of a few sprinkles while low 60s continue after another start in the low 40s. Mid 60s develop Friday through the weekend in spite of continued thicker clouds. A 20% chance of showers returns Saturday and Sunday, and will increase to 30% early next week. Breezes will pick up to 10-20 mph Sunday and likely linger into next week.

Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon won't see any new snow until this weekend, and right now amounts then look light.

