Monday kicks off with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies

Overnight, a weak low pressure system rolls southbound through Nevada bringing us some breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies Monday. Not much moisture is associated with this system.

Expect northerly winds up to 20mph tomorrow in Las Vegas with gusts up to 30mph in the afternoon. Cloud coverage will decrease through the day leaving behind sunshine in the afternoon. Temps stick to below average levels tomorrow, reaching the low 70s in the afternoon.

Hang tight, pool weather is on deck later this week as high pressure builds in Southern Nevada. We're looking at the upper 80s by Friday!