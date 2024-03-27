Milder Today

LAS VEGAS — It's calm and sunny and near 50° early this morning. Afternoon breezes reach 10-20 mph as highs climb to the low-to-mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Expect southwest breezes at 15-20 mph tonight while lows drop to the upper 40s late. An uptick in wind with 35 mph gusts on Thursday and Friday and highs of 75° and 71°, respectively. Easter weekend brings weather changes with a big cool down to the low 60s each afternoon alongside occasional rain showers. A couple tenths of an inch are forecast in Las Vegas on Saturday and Saturday night, with a few more hundredths of an inch possible Sunday and Monday. Southwest breezes peak at 25 mph Saturday and 20 mph Sunday, adding to the chill. Monday sees a light north breeze at 10-15 mph, but also lingering clouds, a slim 20% rain chance, and highs in the mid 60s. A jump back to the low 70s returns Tuesday.