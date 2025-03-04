Mild with More Sun Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. High pressure builds in briefly tomorrow giving us more sun and milder temps. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and winds will be lighter. Next system moves in Wednesday bringing some rain and wind and and this will continue Thursday. SW gusts 20-35 mph. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Drier day on Friday. Quiet weather this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.