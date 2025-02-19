Mild with More Clouds on Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 40s across the region. More clouds tomorrow as another system moves across the Pacific Northwest. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s. Breezy on Thursday and Friday with sunny skies. The 60s will remain with us through the end of the work week. Warmer temps this weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday, then we warm up to the upper 70s to low 80s early next week.