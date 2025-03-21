Mild Weekend Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly sunny conditions and light breezes.

Highs will reach the low-and-mid 70s this afternoon as winds remain weak (afternoon gusts only 10-15 mph) and mostly sunny weather prevails.

Friday evening dips into the 60s, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s around Las Vegas.

Saturday remains fairly calm, with gusts of only 10-15 mph, as highs reach the mid 70s alongside a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday sees a high of 80° (only the third time this year, and the first time this month) with a sunny sky and midday northeast breezes at 10-20 mph.

Warmer highs in the 80s are expected most of next week, ranging from the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday to the upper 80s Wednesday. While none of those days will set records, the forecast highs are 10° to 15° above-average for late March. Wednesday looks a bit breezy (southwest 20 mph gusts). Thursday's wind gusts will approach 30 mph from the southwest, spoiling those afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

We'll dip back to the low-and-mid 70s Friday through the following weekend.

The UV index is "moderate" from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) and "high" from noon to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.