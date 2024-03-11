Mild weather to kick off the work week

Temperatures are set to climb into the low 70s Monday and our skies will become sunnier in the afternoon so get ready for a nice day! Some breezes are on deck for the day, peaking from 12PM to 2PM with a wind speed around 15mph in Las Vegas.

Conditions stay mild through mid-week until a stronger low pressure system pushes towards our region Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will briefly drop temperatures and increase our wind speeds. However, the impact is short lived and we warm up to above-normal levels, reaching the mid- to upper-70s over the weekend.