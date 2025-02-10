Mild Today, Rain Late Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's in the 40s with light winds and high clouds at sunrise. Full sun yields afternoon highs in the mid 60s as light winds continue.

Lows tonight dip to the low 40s as clouds move in after midnight.

Tuesday brings partly cloudy weather early, then a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 60s as northwest breezes hit 20 mph.

Las Vegas drops to the upper 30s Tuesday night as clouds thicken ahead of our next weather system.

Southern Nevada may see a few sprinkles and flurries on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky and cooler highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday night delivers spotty showers and lows near 40° with plenty of clouds.

Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday bring the best chance for measurable rain in Las Vegas since July. Rain totals may exceed 0.25" in the valley as a weather system travels from west to east across California into Nevada with a decent amount of moisture.

Highs Thursday are limited to the mid 50s with south winds at 15-20 mph.

On Thursday night conditions should stay wet, and not wintry, as lows dip to the upper 40s.

Friday sees lingering showers, southwest gusts at 15-25 mph, and a 70% chance of additional measurable rain showers. Highs are limited to the low 60s.

The upcoming weekend should be dry; highs Saturday and Sunday will rebound to the mid 60s despite seeing more clouds than sun. Winds will be light this weekend. Each morning will start off in the mid 40s.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The pollen levels are medium this week, with ash and elm the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today but "moderate" tomorrow, due to particle pollution.