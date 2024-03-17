Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild St. Paddy's Day forecast

Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 00:30:33-04

Our St. Patrick's Day forecast is a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow...as that sun comes out to play and those rain showers dwindle in Las Vegas. We've got partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 60s in the valley.

Tomorrow, we'll maintain a slight chance of showers towards parts of our region. Caliente, Alamo, Pahrump are currently in an area with decent trajectory for active weather from a closed low-pressure system. These isolated showers continue to bring some drizzles and snow to higher elevations as the system rotates right around the Southwest. However, this system is weakening and through the work week our temperatures are set to slowly warm into the upper 70s by Friday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018