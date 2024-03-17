Mild St. Paddy's Day forecast

Our St. Patrick's Day forecast is a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow...as that sun comes out to play and those rain showers dwindle in Las Vegas. We've got partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 60s in the valley.

Tomorrow, we'll maintain a slight chance of showers towards parts of our region. Caliente, Alamo, Pahrump are currently in an area with decent trajectory for active weather from a closed low-pressure system. These isolated showers continue to bring some drizzles and snow to higher elevations as the system rotates right around the Southwest. However, this system is weakening and through the work week our temperatures are set to slowly warm into the upper 70s by Friday!