Mild Monday, active weather Tuesday in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas has another nice day on deck to kick off the work week with afternoon sunshine and warmth. Our high temperatures will push into the low 60s in the afternoon hours - a few degrees above average for Monday.

Then overnight and into early Tuesday morning, low pressure drops into the area bringing with it a slight chance of precipitation including rain in the lower valley and snow to the higher elevations. When and where this moisture hits is still a bit unclear, but right now we're looking at about a 10-20% chance of rain in Las Vegas for Monday PM/Tuesday. The main weather story will really be the wind with northerly wind speeds picking up early Tuesday. By the afternoon we'll see speeds upwards of 25mph in Las Vegas. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Colorado River Valley and we'll see gusts 45-60mph in this area. That means choppy waves, strong crosswinds, and impacts like downed power lines. Throughout Southern Nevada, you can anticipate blowing dust and debris with this system. Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday in some parts of Las Vegas - still seasonable for this time of year.