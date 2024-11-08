Mild Days, Chilly Nights

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s around Las Vegas, which is about 5° colder than yesterday. The winds are calm the next few days. Friday and Saturday see highs in the mid 60s and Sunday is near 70°. Lows drop to the 40s each night during this stretch. Veterans Day is Monday and we'll see 72° as south breezes reach 5-15 mph. Breezes on Tuesday linger at 5-15 mph as highs approach 70° after a chilly night and early morning in the upper 40s. Similar cold nights and mild days are expected most of next week. The long range models suggest a colder and possibly showery pattern between mid-month and Thanksgiving.