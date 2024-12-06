Mild Days and Chilly Nights Continue This Weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nighttime and early morning low temperatures remain cold, in the mid 40s in Las Vegas, through the weekend. Highs reach the upper 60s this afternoon and the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts in Las Vegas are capped at 5-10 mph through the weekend.

North breezes at 10-20 mph on Monday and Tuesday will keep highs in the upper 50s and send lows to the upper 30s those nights.

A slight bounce back to the low 60s returns next Thursday and Friday. Quiet weather looks likely through mid-December, and our dry stretch won't change over the next two weeks.