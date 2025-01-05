Watch Now
Mild couple of days, then we'll see some wind, rain and cooler temps

Are you enjoying this mild weather to kick off 2025? I sure am! And there's more on the way.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies will be delivered to Clark County and we're expecting a high temperature of 63 degrees in Las Vegas. Quite the warmup from the low temps in the 40s overnight. We'll see similar conditions on Monday ahead of our next weathermaker come Tuesday.

Cooler air will slide on into the region Tuesday morning and drop our temps into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday Wednesday in the valley. We'll see that wind pick up Tuesday afternoon with wind speeds into the 20s with the influx of this low pressure activity. Right now, Las Vegas is tracking a 10% chance of rain but we'll see spotty showers develop throughout Nevada possibly bringing some snow to the higher elevations.

This system is pretty short-lived and will wrap up by Thursday and we'll be back to the mid-60s in Las Vegas.

