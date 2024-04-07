Mild & breezy Sunday on deck, major warmup ahead next week!

Sunday is shaping up to be a pretty fair day. Temperatures will be warming into the upper 60s and we'll see a breezy afternoon. Expect increasing cloud cover in the morning thanks to a weak low pressure system sweeping southbound through Nevada. That sun comes out again in the afternoon in addition to southerly winds gusting up to 20mph. The wind will peak around 5PM.

Breezy conditions will continue through Monday in the wake of that low pressures system. After that, we've got some heat coming our way! Temperatures quickly climb into the 80s by Wednesday and push towards 90 by Friday. However, this warmth will be followed by yet another low pressure system that cools us down for next weekend. What goes up must come down for this Spring roller coaster Las Vegas weather!