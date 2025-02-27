Mild and Breezy on Thursday

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Breezy again on Thursday with gusts 20-25 mph. Stronger winds in the Colorado River Valley, gusts up to 40 mph. Less wind and more clouds Friday night as an area of low pressure moves through. Another system moves in on Sunday and that will give us a chance of showers late Sunday into Monday. Mild temperatures through Sunday and back into the 60s by Monday.