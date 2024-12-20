Mild Afternoons Continue. Breezy with a Few Showers on Christmas Eve. Cooldown for Christmas and Hanukkah.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We start in the 40s in Las Vegas with a sunny sky. Light wind remains in place the next several days. Highs reach the mid 60s today, and this weekend, and early next week.

Lows dip to the mid 40s each night.

There may be a few light showers on Christmas Eve (in the afternoon and overnight) as well as southwest gusts of 20 mph ahead of a cold front.

North breezes at 10-15 mph on Christmas Day bring slightly cooler highs in the low 60s with partly cloudy conditions.

We see a chillier weather pattern as we peek ahead to New Year's Eve and Day; Las Vegas drops to the mid 30s after midnight as we ring in 2025.