Mild Afternoons Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday starts cold, in the 30s around most of Las Vegas, with a clear sky and light winds. Highs are back near 60° this afternoon as sunny, calm weather prevails.

The UV index is "moderate" at midday, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in winter.

Friday starts in the mid 30s at daybreak, and returns to 60° in the afternoon. Expect partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions to develop as rain and mountain snow take aim at Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Low-to-mid 60s develop Saturday to kick off the month of February, and a stretch of above-average temperatures near 70° begins Sunday, which is also Groundhog Day. Low-to-mid 70s are expected Monday and Tuesday, which is more than 10° above-average and just a few degrees shy of records for those dates.

Southwest breezes will pick up early next week, with 25 mph valley gusts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Low temperatures this weekend and next week won't be as cold as the last few weeks. Readings dip to the mid-40s to near 50° late at night through sunrise.

Above-average highs in the mid 60s last into the middle of next week, with a return to the low 60s next Friday and beyond. No rain is expected over the next seven days in Southern Nevada.