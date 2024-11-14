Mild Afternoon, Changes Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — After another cold morning in the upper 30s and 40s in Las Vegas, highs head to the upper 60s this afternoon alongside a mostly sunny sky with calm winds. Nice! Lows tonight drop to the mid 40s. Changes arrive Friday as 15-25 mph southwest winds accentuate highs in the low 60s; a partly cloudy sky generates a 10% shower chance that sticks around Friday night into Saturday. A cold front Friday night means north winds at 5-15 mph this weekend, reinforcing the chilly temperatures. Weekend morning lows near 40° will mean upper 30s away from The Strip. Saturday highs are limited to the upper 50s, and we'll remain partly cloudy with a few additional showers possible but not widespread. Sunday only approaches 60° in the afternoon, and we'll stay in the low 60s early next week with nighttime lows near 40°. Another round of north breezes next Tuesday and Wednesday will reinforce the chilly.