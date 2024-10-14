Midweek Wind Ushers in a Breezy Cooldown

LAS VEGAS — Our first big fall cool down looms for Friday and this weekend as low pressure deepens across the West. It will be in the 60s this morning, and sunshine and 90° is on the menu the next couple afternoons. Wednesday sees partly cloudy weather, highs in the upper 80s, and southwest gusts to 25mph. Thursday brings 30 mph gusts, low 80s, a mix of clouds and sun, and a 10% shower chance late. Friday sees north winds at 15-30 mph, a mostly cloudy sky with a 20% shower chance, and the coolest high temperature (68°) since late April. Saturday has north winds at 15-25 mph, wake-up temperatures in the 50s, and daytime highs near 70°. The wind should die down below 15 mph Saturday night. Both weekend days will be partly cloudy, and there's a slim 10% shower chance. We'll wake up to the 50s Sunday, and highs are limited to the low 70s. We're back to the low 80s next week.