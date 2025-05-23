Mid 90s and Windy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wake-up temperatures in the 70s climb back to the 90s by 11:00 a.m. and Las Vegas sees a high of 97° this afternoon as southwest gusts return to 25-30 mph. Mostly sunny conditions are expected.

Lows late tonight dip to the low 70s as southwest winds linger at 5-15 mph with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs remain in the low-to-mid 90s this weekend, as Saturday gusts hit 20 mph. Sunday gusts are light, capped at 15 mph, before south winds pick back up to 15-30 mph on Memorial Day as highs hover in the mid 90s.

Highs late next week will return to near 100°; the last few days of May and the first few days of June will bring additional triple digit heat to Las Vegas.

Late night and early morning low temperatures remain in the low 70s during this stretch.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next three days, with ragweed, grass, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types, then "high" on Sunday.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone and particle pollution. Wind may stir up some dust at times.