Mid 70s Today, 80s Back Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — A fairly quiet week of weather is ahead, with less wind, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 70s Monday give way to low 80s Tuesday, and a stretch of mid-to-upper 80s develops Wednesday through Saturday, with highs near 90° Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday bring 25 mph gusts, and high clouds will thicken up at times Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Lows drop to the mid 50s Monday night and will be near 60° Tuesday before rising to the mid 60s Wednesday night and beyond as milder days develop.

