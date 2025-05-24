Memorial Day weekend is toasty, breezy with some isolated storms in Nevada

Warm weather sticks with us for this upcoming 3-day weekend in Southern Nevada, although we've cooled just a little since we reached 100 in Las Vegas Thursday. Overall, it should be a pretty good holiday for cookouts and pool-time with some southwesterly breezes and slightly above average temps in the 90s. Enjoy!

In the Las Vegas Valley, gusts up to 20mph will continue through Saturday evening. This wind diminishes Sunday and is coming off a weak low-pressure system moving inland. That system will contribute to the development of some isolated t-storms in central Nevada through Sunday - keep watch in the afternoon hours for storm clouds. There's a much lower possibility of seeing that activity in Clark County, however.

Breezes return Monday through Wednesday next week as this low-pressure exits our region. As a result, our high temps will get back to the triple-digits by Thursday. Stay cool!