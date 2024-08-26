Low pressure weathermaker brought unseasonable cool temps to Las Vegas and snow to the Sierra Nevada!

Below average temperatures hit Southern Nevada over the weekend with a high of *just* 92 in Las Vegas on Sunday! This cooler weather stemming from an upper level low pressure system that swooped into the Northwestern U.S. a couple days ago. Rain hit Reno and other areas of northern Nevada...while snow hit some peaks of the Sierra Nevada in California. Don't worry though if you aren't ready for winter...or even fall that is...temperatures warm back up tomorrow. Monday we're looking at a high of 97 in Las Vegas and a return to the low 100s by Tuesday through the remainder of the week.

Don't just take my word for it, check out this snow video from over the weekend: