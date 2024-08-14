Low Humidity, Sunny and Hot

LAS VEGAS — We start in the low and mid 80s this morning with south breezes at 5-15 mph and sunshine. Midday and afternoon gusts approach 20 mph as sunshine sends highs to 105° with low humidity. Lows tonight return to the low 80s, and less humid air is with us through Friday. That means storm-free days with pleasant early mornings and hot days (106° Thursday, 108° Friday). South and southwest gusts of 15-25 mph return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Humidity climbs a notch this weekend, bringing small rain and storm chances (10% to 20%) this weekend through early next week. The return of monsoon mugginess means milder nights in the mid and upper 80s.