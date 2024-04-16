LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts in the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine. Highs climb to the low 80s this afternoon, and upper 80s develop tomorrow. Winds are calm today before southwest gusts of 20-25 mph return Wednesday and Thursday alongside thick high clouds. Las Vegas sees low 90s for the first time this year this weekend and early next week, with a mostly sunny sky and afternoon gusts of 15-20 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 60s over the next week.
Low 80s Today, Upper 80s Tomorrow
Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Tuesday, April 16
Posted at 5:39 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 08:41:37-04
