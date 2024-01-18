Low 60s finally return

LAS VEGAS — Expect a chilly start in the mid-and-upper 30s in Las Vegas. A mostly sunny sky will finally allow highs to reach the low 60s. Breezes will remain light. Clouds increase this evening and tonight, so lows won't be as cold, in the low-and-mid 40s. Friday delivers a mainly cloudy sky with highs back in the low 60s. We'll see mid 60s Saturday afternoon as south breezes develop at 10-15 mph, but the bigger story will be a 40% chance of passing light showers. Sunday looks cooler, in the upper 50s, as a 40% chance of passing light showers continues. The bulk of the moisture is expected to arrive Monday through Tuesday. We think Las Vegas sees more than 0.25" of rainfall those two days, making streets slippery. The chance for measurable rain in your neighborhood is 80% Monday and 40% Tuesday. No big wind is expected over the next seven days. Nighttime lows will be in the mid 40s through early next week. Snow levels with this system will be around 7,000 feet, so a mix of rain and snow is expected around Mt. Charleston (5" snow possible) while mainly snow will fall in Lee Canyon (12" snow possible).