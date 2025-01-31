Lots of sunshine to round out the work week, first 70 degree day of 2025 on the way this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first 70 degree day of 2025 is on the way, but not for a few more days! Temps will stay right around seasonal norms tonight and through Friday, but will start to warm up through the weekend with a fair amount of sun in the forecast.

We expect to hit the 70 degree mark on Sunday—that might seem early given all of the chilly weather we've seen recently here in the valley, but actually that's right on par with when we usually see temps in the 70s in Las Vegas.

In fact, the average time to see the first 70 degree day here in Southern Nevada is February 3, and if we hit it on Sunday—February 2—that's right on track. Data from the National Weather Service shows that over the last five years, we've hit the 70 degree mark as early as January 16 in 2021, and as late as February 21 in 2023.

Our forecast shows temps nearing 75 on Monday before starting to tick back closer to seasonal norms in the mid 60s the rest of the week. There's also a chance for some unsettled weather mid-week next week as an area of low pressure—which is currently responsible for an atmospheric river over the Pacific Northwest—will drop down over our neck of the woods, although forecast confidence is pretty low at this point about what exactly that will look like.