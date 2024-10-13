Lots of sun and above average high temps this weekend, cool down on the way later this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another warm weekend filled with lots of sun is on tap for the Las Vegas valley, with high temperatures still sitting well above normal. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s around the region Sunday and into the work week, while overnight lows continue to creep ever so closer to seasonal averages in the mid-60s. Believe it or not, there is relief in sight! We're tracking a big time cooldown to round out the weekend, with high temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 70s around the valley Friday and Saturday. Remember to wear your sunscreen and stay hydrated, as we're starting to count down the days left in pool season.